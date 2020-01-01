Turn the Ordinary into the Extraordinary
Create and capture magic that your clients will treasure for a lifetime. Everything you need to know – mindset, preparation, gear, artistic creativity, and making wedding photography a successful enterprise. Increase the profitability of your work, and maximize your efficiency.
Join me as a virtual assistant as I photograph 20 weddings around the globe. The perfect compliment to the training in my Art of Wedding Photography bundle you’ll gain an arsenal of creative ideas, posing tricks, and my entire system for capturing weddings.
Streamline your workflow to juggle all the hats you need to wear. Learn how to set yourself up correctly for running a successful wedding photography business. Gain control of the time-sucking traps of email and social media. Understand the mindset of a successful business lifestyle.
Take amazing portraits using some basic poses in minutes. Come behind the scenes with me and learn how to create a collection of images that tell a story. This particular shoot is a homage to the movie, “Sin City” and it was photographed in a back alley in Los Angeles in the heavy rain.
Shoot a wedding professionally with ease. Follow along with a real wedding and learn how I work with the couple to create an amazing collection of images. Come behind the scenes on Erin and Jeremy’s wedding day. I’ll show you how I make sure that I have every shot.
Jerry Ghionis is widely celebrated as being among the top five best wedding photographers in the world. He has emerged as one of the most influential wedding photographers of the 21st century.
Jerry developed a love for sharing his knowledge and has been doing so since 2000. He continues to be one of the most respected and sought after teachers and public speakers in the photography industry.
Known for his quick wit and his contagious sense of humor, Jerry is a rare breed of artist who can also teach his craft and be a successful entrepreneur. Known as the "MacGyver of photography," Jerry has the innate ability to turn ordinary situations into extraordinary images.
He has been able to teach photographers how to see in a way they never have before. It is not only about bringing the best out of any situation but also how to be more creative, run a successful business, and have a balanced and fruitful life.