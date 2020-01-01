Jerry Ghionis

Jerry Ghionis is widely celebrated as being among the top five best wedding photographers in the world. He has emerged as one of the most influential wedding photographers of the 21st century.

Jerry developed a love for sharing his knowledge and has been doing so since 2000. He continues to be one of the most respected and sought after teachers and public speakers in the photography industry.

Known for his quick wit and his contagious sense of humor, Jerry is a rare breed of artist who can also teach his craft and be a successful entrepreneur. Known as the "MacGyver of photography," Jerry has the innate ability to turn ordinary situations into extraordinary images.

He has been able to teach photographers how to see in a way they never have before. It is not only about bringing the best out of any situation but also how to be more creative, run a successful business, and have a balanced and fruitful life.